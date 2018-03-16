CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Paper 2018 Analysis In comparison to last year's paper, CBSE class 12 accountancy paper 2018 was an easy one. Though it was lengthy and there were few tricky questions, the paper was easy to attempt.

CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Paper 2018 Analysis, Review, Feedback From Students, Teachers

New Delhi: The news of



CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Paper 2018 Was Easy, Say Students

In comparison to last year's paper, this was an easy one. Though it was lengthy and there were few tricky questions, the paper was easy to attempt.



'The question pattern was a bit different this time. The questions that are usually asked for four marks were asked under the eight mark questions. This was done for the first time that the questions from partnership fundamentals were asked in an 8 mark question. The paper was lengthy as well,' a student of BD Public School said to Hindustan Times.



'A question from 'partnership - fundamentals' (8 marks) was asked for the first time and the question of dissolution of partnership firm was given as an option to that. The general trend of CBSE is to ask sum of admission or retirement in 8 mark question. Sum based on 'admission of a partner' was given without capital adjustment which made it easy to solve. Question-based on ratio analysis was also a bit tricky,' Pawan Talati, accountancy teacher from VidyaGyan Bulandshahr school said to the Indian Express.



CBSE Accountancy Paper Leak Issue

CBSE has denied the class 12 question paper leak. In a statement, the board said all the seals had been found intact at exam centres. It is not known whether every centre in Delhi was checked. The CBSE said some 'miscreants tried to play mischief by circulating messages through WhatsApp and other social media to disturb the sanctity of examinations. CBSE has decided to take strict action against such activities. An FIR is being lodged, said the Board.



Click here for more



