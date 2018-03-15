CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Paper Leaked? Manish Sisodia Orders Probe Copies of the alleged question paper have reportedly been in circulation on WhatsApp since last evening. The same set of papers reportedly reached Manish Sisodia.

26 Shares EMAIL PRINT Copies of CBSE Class 12 Accountancy question paper are doing rounds on WhatsApp. New Delhi: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia today said that he has ordered an investigation into complaints that the question paper for the CBSE Class 12 accountancy paper has been leaked. Copies of the alleged question paper have reportedly been in circulation on WhatsApp since last evening. The same set of papers reportedly reached Mr Sisodia.



Mr Sisodia, who is in charge of education, tweeted that he had asked the Directorate of Education to investigate. He also said a complaint must be filed with the CBSE or Central Board of Secondary Education, which conducts the exams.



"Swift action must be taken, so that hard-working students don't suffer due to negligence of CBSE," he tweeted.



The Class 12 board exams have been shadowed by controversies this year. There had been allegations of the Chemistry, Physics and Business Studies exam papers being leaked. CBSE spokesperson Rama Sharma had refuted claims that the Chemistry paper had been revealed.



The CBSE exams began on 5 March.



Click here for more



