CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Paper Leaked? Manish Sisodia Orders Probe

Mr Sisodia, who is in charge of education, tweeted that he had asked the Directorate of Education to investigate. He also said a complaint must be filed with the CBSE or Central Board of Secondary Education, which conducts the exams.
"Swift action must be taken, so that hard-working students don't suffer due to negligence of CBSE," he tweeted.
The Class 12 board exams have been shadowed by controversies this year. There had been allegations of the Chemistry, Physics and Business Studies exam papers being leaked. CBSE spokesperson Rama Sharma had refuted claims that the Chemistry paper had been revealed.
