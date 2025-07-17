BJP vs AAP Over Arvind Kejriwal's "High-End" Mobile Phones

Delhi minister and BJP leader Ashish Sood has alleged that former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and ex-deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia purchased multiple high-end mobile phones during their tenure, flouting government spending limits.

Mr Sood accused the AAP leaders of engaging in extravagant expenditure while in power. The controversy, which has sparked a heated exchange between the ruling BJP and the opposition AAP, centres on a recent revision of mobile phone reimbursement ceilings for Delhi's chief minister and ministers.

Mr Sood claimed that Mr Kejriwal, Mr Sisodia, and other AAP leaders consistently exceeded the financial limits set for mobile phone purchases as per a 2013 government circular. The circular, issued by the General Administration Department (GAD) of the Delhi government, claimed that the chief minister was entitled to purchase mobile phones worth up to Rs 50,000, while other ministers were limited to Rs 45,000.

However, Mr Sood alleged that Mr Kejriwal purchased four high-end iPhones, each costing significantly more than the permitted amount. According to Mr Sood, Mr Kejriwal's purchases included a phone worth Rs 81,000 and another costing Rs 1.63 lakh, both acquired when the limit was Rs 50,000. He further claimed that Mr Kejriwal bought new mobiles four times during his tenure, with each purchase being "double or triple" the allowed amount.

He also pointed to Mr Sisodia, who served as deputy chief minister and held multiple portfolios, including education and finance, alleging that he purchased five costly phones, including three iPhones, between 2017 and 2022. Additionally, Mr Sood named former chief minister Atishi, claiming she bought an iPhone in 2023, also exceeding the stipulated limit.

Taking a swipe at Mr Kejriwal, Mr Sood remarked, "He used to say he is a common man, wearing short shirts, but during Covid, he was busy buying iPhones. It seems Kejriwal has a great hobby for luxury."

The minister's accusations come in the wake of a recent General Administration Department (GAD) memo, issued on July 9, which revised the reimbursement ceilings for mobile phones. The new policy allows the chief minister to purchase handsets worth up to Rs 1.5 lakh and other ministers up to Rs 1.25 lakh, with monthly call charges covered as per actual bills.

This revision, the first in 12 years since the 2013 circular, has drawn criticism from AAP, which argues that the BJP government prioritised luxury purchases for its leaders over addressing pressing civic issues.

