Congress' Partap Bajwa Files Case Against Arvind Kejriwal, AAP Leaders For His 'Doctored' Video

Before the two-day special session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha on July 10 and 11, a new political controversy has erupted in the state politics. Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly Partap Singh Bajwa has lodged a complaint with the police, saying that a First Information Report (FIR) should be registered against Aam Adami Party chief Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and ministers Harpal Cheema and Aman Arora for sharing a doctored video of him on social media.

In the complaint, lodged in Chandigarh's Sector 3 police station, the Congress leader cited a case against Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) party leader Bikram Majithia by vigilance officials. He claimed that vigilance officers went to his house and even went up to his wife Genieve Kaur's bedroom in utter violation of the law. This was uncalled for, he said. Kaur is also an MLA.

Mr Bajwa further added that on June 25, he posted on X a video in which he criticised the act of vigilance officials against her.

He added that the video was edited by the henchmen of the AAP leaders to portray that he was supporting the accused Bikramjit Singh Majithia, whereas he claimed he was highlighting the "illegal" conduct of the vigilance bureau against Kaur.

Mr Bajwa also rued that his doctored and edited video was being circulated with the intention to damage his political image.