After Rekha Gupta Slapped, A Look At Past Attacks On Delhi Chief Ministers

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was assaulted during a public hearing programme at her Civil Lines camp office on Wednesday morning, in what her office described as a "well-planned conspiracy to kill her."

The attack took place around 8.15 am, police said. The accused, identified as 41-year-old Sakriya Rajeshbhai Khimjibhai, a resident of Rajkot in Gujarat, has been detained and is being questioned.

"A person attacked Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta during 'Jan Sunwai' today. Delhi Police has detained the accused and is questioning him," the Chief Minister's Office confirmed in a statement.

Citing CCTV footage, police suggested the attack had been planned in advance. Footage from Ms Gupta's Shalimar Bagh residence reportedly showed the accused conducting surveillance of the premises at least 24 hours before the incident.

Past Attacks on Delhi Chief Ministers

The incident adds to a series of attacks on Delhi's chief ministers in the past:

November 30, 2024 - Former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had water thrown at him during a padyatra in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar. The attacker, identified as Ashok Jha, was detained after being caught by Mr Kejriwal's supporters and security personnel. The AAP alleged Mr Jha was a BJP worker. Mr Kejriwal urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to act against rising crime in the capital.

May 4, 2019 - Mr Kejriwal was slapped during a roadshow in the Moti Nagar area. He was standing on an open jeep when a man identified as Suresh, a 33-year-old spare parts dealer, attacked him. The attacker was beaten by AAP supporters before being taken into police custody. The AAP accused the BJP of encouraging such attacks.

October 5, 2016 - In Bikaner, Rajasthan, ink was thrown at Mr Kejriwal during a condolence meeting. Police arrested Dinesh Ojha, a member of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), a student organisation linked to the BJP. Witnesses said Ojha accused Mr Kejriwal of being "anti-national."

October 12, 2012 - Former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit faced protests by India Against Corruption activists during a public event in the Nand Nagri area. A slipper was thrown in her direction, but fell short. The activists, protesting against price rises and higher power tariffs, also showed black flags and squatted in front of her convoy. Police detained seven protesters but later released them.