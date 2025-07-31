Odisha Crime Branch Cracks OTET-2025 Question Paper Leak Case, Six Arrested

Bhubaneswar (Kerala), July 31: The Odisha Crime Branch has solved the Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET)-2025 question paper leak case, linked to the examination conducted by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha.

Six individuals involved in the incident have been arrested, announced DGP, Crime Branch, Binaytosh Mishra, during a press conference on Thursday.

The police have seized electronic devices, including mobile phones and leaked question papers, from the accused. Preliminary investigations indicate that financial transactions related to the leak were conducted through digital payment platforms, according to Odisha police.

The bank accounts of the accused are currently under scrutiny, and further investigation is ongoing to apprehend other individuals involved, DGP Mishra added.

Odisha Crime Branch DGP Vinaytosh Mishra reported that the OTET exam, scheduled for July 20, was postponed after the question paper was leaked. A case was registered, and an investigation led to the arrest of six individuals, including a data entry operator from the Board of Secondary Examination office who accessed and circulated the paper.

Speaking to ANI, Odisha Crime Branch DGP, Vinaytosh Mishra said, "On July 19, the President of the Board of Secondary Education noticed that the exam, which was scheduled to be held for OTET on 20th, the question paper had been leaked. So the exam was postponed...

We registered a case, and a team was formed. An investigation was initiated throughout Odisha. We found that the main leader is a data entry operator who is working in the Board of Secondary Examination office. He somehow found access to the laptop in which the question paper was kept. From there, he circulated it to different persons...All 6 people have been arrested."

Further investigation is ongoing to identify additional culprits.