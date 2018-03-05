CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2018 Begin

President Ram Nath Kovind sent his ‘best wishes to the boys and girls taking the exams as well as to their families.’ HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar also wished good luck to students, today. ‘My best wishes to all class 10th & 12th students for the board exams starting from today. PM said it wonderfully in #ExamWarriors that 'Examination is a celebration. Take it as a festival & smile more to score more' he tweeted.
As school board examinations begin all over the country, best wishes to the boys and girls taking the exams as well as to their families. I am confident your hard work, focused preparations and honesty of effort will take you far #PresidentKovind— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 4, 2018
My best wishes to all class 10th & 12th students for the board exams starting from today. PM @narendramodi ji said it wonderfully in #ExamWarriors that 'Examination is a celebration. Take it as a festival & smile more to score more'. #boardexams— Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) March 5, 2018
During the exam days, candidates should follow a proper routine so that they manage the gaps properly. Students should rest properly on the exam days; atleast eight hours of sleep everyday is a must to relax mind. Try to follow a healthy diet in these last crucial hours and that is going to help you in myriad ways.
As a 'one time measure' for the Class 10 students of this batch, the Board has decided to relax the pass mark criteria. As per the norm, in order to pass, a student has to secure total 33% (internal assessment and board exam marks, taken together).
Fake WhatsApp Texts
The Board has warned exam centres of fake mails, WhatsApp texts asking for copies of question paper for verification. The Board has urged not to send copies of any question paper and maintain the sanctity of the exam.
Model Answer Copies Released By The Board
At the end of everything, what matters more is the score card. Everyone studies hard to fetch good marks. In such cases students should know how to write an 'ideal' answer which can really get the desired marks. CBSE has released model answer copies, which, students can follow to get an idea on how a perfect answer should be written. Students should also remember, apart from correctness of the answer, the Board also emphasizes on cleanliness and proper presentation of the answer script.
CBSE has released sample question papers as well. NDTV has also published subject wise preparation tips from experts and teachers of leading CBSE affiliated schools.
Click here for more Education News