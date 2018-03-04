CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams To Begin Tomorrow; More Than 28 Lakh Students To Appear

The exam will be conducted at 4,453 centres across India and 78 centres outside India. Similarly, for class 12, the exam will be held at 4,138 centres in India and 71 centres abroad. "The board has made appropriate arrangements with state authorities and local police to ensure trouble free examinations throughout the country," the CBSE official said.
Board Allows Diabetes Students To Carry Eatables
Candidates suffering from diabetes are allowed to carry eatables inside the examination centres. For JEE main exam as well, the Board has allowed, 'candidates, suffering from diabetes, are allowed to carry into the examination hall the eatables like sugar tablets / fruits (like banana/apple/ orange) and transparent water bottle. However, the candidates are not allowed to carry packed foods like chocolate / candy/ sandwich in the examination hall.'
Here's How To Write An 'Ideal Answer' For CBSE Board Exams 2018
Laptops for 'Candidates With Special Needs'
From this year, CBSE is also allowing candidates with special needs to write their exams using laptops but their device will have to undergo an inspection by the computer teacher at the exam centre and no Internet access will be allowed. A total of 4,510 and 2,846 differently-abled candidates have registered for class 10 and 12 examinations respectively.
CBSE Admit Card 2018: Important Things To Check
Pass Mark Relaxation For Class 10 Students
In another development, CBSE has decided to relax pass mark criteria for Class 10 students, this year only. According to a notification from the Board, it has decided to implement overall 33% pass mark criteria for this batch of students only. As a 'one time measure' for the candidates of this batch, the Board has decided to revise the pass marks as this batch is from a different assessment background while they were in class 9. As per the new relaxation in order to pass, a student has to secure total 33% (internal assessment and board exam marks, taken together) in the board exam 2018.
