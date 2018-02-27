CBSE Relaxes Pass Mark Criteria For Class 10 Students

This is ought to bring relief to the students who will be appearing for the examination this year. This norm is also applicable for the additional subjects which comprise of internal assessment and theory exam.
Vocational Subjects
However for vocational subjects since the internal assessment carries 50 marks, the rule of separate pass criteria will not applicable. In such case, students shall have to obtain 33% marks both in internal as well as board exam to pass.
On 30 January 2017, CBSE announced to restore class 10 board exam from the academic session 2017-2018. It was then the Board had introduced the mandatory separate pass mark criteria where students had to secure minimum 33% each in board exam and internal exam to pass.
For the Board exams, admit cards have been issued by the schools. For schools where admit cards of students have been withheld due to poor performance in pre-board tests, CBSE has directed them to release it. The Board has strictly asked schools to refrain from charging fees for admit cards. Schools must issue admit card to candidates enlisted in finalized list of candidates (LOC) for class 10, 12 board exams this year.
Commentsvirtual science portal for CBSE students.
Click here for more Education News