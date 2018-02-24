CBSE Admit Card 2018: Important Aspects Not To Ignore CBSE admit cards have already been released online and schools have also started issuing it to the students.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT CBSE Admit Card 2018: Important Aspects Not To Ignore New Delhi: Admit cards for the CBSE board exams 2018 have already been released online and schools have also started issuing the same to the students. With only 10 days ahead and admit card in hand, students are going through the final revision of the syllabus. But before that students must know that there will be 10-15 minutes of daily scrutiny before each paper. This will include inspection of the student, checking the particulars of the admit card and taking the attendance of students present in the exam hall. In this case admit card plays an important role.



It is needless to say that students should go through the details mentioned in the admit card. Anything missed out or misspelt must be taken to the notice of the respective school at the earliest. 'Candidate must check all particulars carefully and corrections, if any, be brought to the notice of the school immediately. Under no circumstances corrections in particulars will be entertained beyond one year of issue of pass certificate,' reads the admit card instructions issued by the Board.



Date of Birth

The class 10 pass certificate will be your valid date of birth proof, for all official purposes henceforth. Hence soon after receiving the admit card check the date of birth.



Check your exam centre properly. Confirm it from your school mates. It is essential to know the exact location of the centre before the exam day.



Jot down your roll number at few other places. Your roll number will be your identity till the examination process including the result declaration is over. For any communication with the Board, if required, you have to mention your roll number. Also while retrieving the CBSE results, roll number will be essential for logging into the portal.



