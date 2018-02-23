Virtual Science Portal For CBSE Students

Aiming students of class 8-12 students, CBSE has urged respective schools to plan the registration process in a phased manner. Valid mobile number and email id are the requisites for the registration.
Currently the website has blogs and articles related to topics from Biology, Chemistry, Environmental Sciences, Mathematics and Physics.
'The mentorship program of Science India Web Portal is one of its kind and has the capacity to initiate interaction between scientific fraternity and students. The portal also offers the students to publish articles and blogs at a very young age. This will benefit lakhs of students in ensuring a career in science,' said Dr Harsh Vardhan, Minister Science & Technology and Earth Sciences; Environment, Forest and Climate Change.
