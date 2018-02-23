Virtual Science Portal For CBSE Students DST- National Council for Science & Technology Communication, Vijnana Bharati and CSIR- Indian Institute of Chemical Technology have collaboratively formed a virtual science portal for CBSE students.

Virtual Science Portal For CBSE Students New Delhi: In order to facilitate sharing of scientific ideas and thoughts, DST- National Council for Science & Technology Communication, Vijnana Bharati and CSIR- Indian Institute of Chemical Technology have collaboratively formed a virtual science portal for CBSE students. Eminent scientists and academicians from top notch research bodies of the country can now be available for discussions and interactions at www.scienceindia.in. Students can access the portal using the 'Unique school registration code' which the Board has asked schools to share it with students.



Aiming students of class 8-12 students, CBSE has urged respective schools to plan the registration process in a phased manner. Valid mobile number and email id are the requisites for the registration.



Currently the website has blogs and articles related to topics from Biology, Chemistry, Environmental Sciences, Mathematics and Physics.



'The mentorship program of Science India Web Portal is one of its kind and has the capacity to initiate interaction between scientific fraternity and students. The portal also offers the students to publish articles and blogs at a very young age. This will benefit lakhs of students in ensuring a career in science,' said Dr Harsh Vardhan, Minister Science & Technology and Earth Sciences; Environment, Forest and Climate Change.



On the other hand, CBSE is all set to begin class 10, 12 board exams on 5 March.





