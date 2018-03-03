Last Minute Preparation Strategy And Tips For CBSE Class 12 Exam; Read Here

From March 5, class 12 students of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will start attending annual board exams, which will go on till April 13. The 12th class exam will begin with English papers (English Elective - N, English Elective - C and English Core) and concluded on April 13 with Physical Education paper.Here are some simple tips for the students who are appearing for the class 12 exams from March 5, Monday:Go through the sample papers and practice papers one last time and mark the paper pattern. Prepare your strategy beforehand. Which section would you answer first, which one last. Decide and then answer the paper according to your plan.Yes, selective revision. Now is not the time to revise every topic and chapter. Instead focus only on the main takeaways from every chapter. In NCERT books, there's a section devoted to aims of the chapter at the beginning. Make sure that you are well-acquainted with every objective mentioned there.Organize your admit card, stationery, and other items which you have to carry to the exam center at one place. Now, is the time to relax and enjoy some time away from exam stress. Meditate or go for a walk or play some sport to provide your brain the necessary respite. Also go to bed early. Do not indulge in late night studying.In these final crucial hours, students often forget to tend to their health, which is the worst possible thing that you can do to yourself at this point. Try to follow a healthy diet in these last crucial hours.Click here for more news on CBSE Board Exams

