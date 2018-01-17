CBSE Revises Class 12 Date Sheet Candidates can check the new CBSE class 12 date sheet at cbse.nic.in.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT CBSE Class 12 Date Sheet Changed; New Schedule New Delhi: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has made important changes to the schedule of class 12 board examination. In the new time table the Board has revised the class 12 exam dates. Few days after the release of the exam schedule, students complained about physical education paper. Taking the concern of students into consideration, CBSE has come up with a new date for physical education paper. As per the new date sheet, CBSE has rescheduled the physical education paper to 13 April 2018. Earlier the exam was scheduled to be held on 9 April 2018.



The previous date sheet was flawed with the close proximity of physical education paper with JEE main exam. The dates were inconvenient for science students.



'Due to administrative reasons, the examination date for the subject physical education (subject code 048) for class XII main exam 2018 stands revised. All other examination dates for both class X and XII remain same,' reads the official update given by the Board.



CBSE will begin board exams after Holi festival. The exams will begin on 5 March. While class 10 board exams will continue till 4 April, for class 12 students the exam will continue till 12 April 2018. With the news confirmed from board officials, students who are going to appear for the exam should now start a rigorous preparation. CBSE date sheet 2018 is available at the official websites cbse.nic.in and cbseacademic.in.



The board exam will commence from 10.30 am. Candidates can go through the marking scheme and sample papers released by the Board. Click here for CBSE Sample Papers



With the revised dates in their favor, students should now focus on the preparation. Board exam date sheet will be given to the students by individual schools as well. In case the official website slows down, students can either refer the date sheet given below or get the same from their schools.



