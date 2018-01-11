CBSE Releases Date Sheet For Class 12 Board Exam; Students Term It 'Messed Up' Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released the date sheet for board exam yesterday. While a lot of students sighed relief and could now better prepare for the exams and draw their revision plan according to the exam schedule, many students are in a fix because of the inconvenient scheduling of certain papers.

Immediately after the date sheet was released, students began to complain about the unfair scheduling of the examinations. To begin with many students who are due to appear for the JEE Main exam this year complained about the unfair scheduling of Physical Education paper which will be conducted on April 9, only a day after the JEE Main exam which will be conducted on April 8, 2018.



Many students from science stream opt for Physical Education paper as their fifth paper and will find it difficult to revise for the exam given they won't have a single day gap between JEE Main and the board exam.

#CBSEDateSheet XII

09/04/2018 PHYSICAL EDUCATION

JEEMAIN 08/04/2018

EXAM . CONGRATS pic.twitter.com/9Un3yKwKmu — ???? ????? (@manishp3574) January 10, 2018 No gap between JEE main and Physical education #CBSEDateSheet — sanjay (@SanjaySohni) January 11, 2018

Another flaw pointed out by Science stream students is that there is only one day gap given between English and Physics paper.

#CBSEDateSheet 5 minute of silence?? 4 all those legends?? who think they can study all practical nd theory of physics in 1 day ??? — Gaurav Thapli ???? (@Gaurav65744053) January 11, 2018

The scenario is not favorable for Commerce and Humanities students either. There is no gap between Cost Accounting paper which is to be held on March 8 and Business Studies paper which is to be held on March 9.

@anitaatulkarwal#CBSE

1. Released the datesheet too late.

2. No preparatory holiday for Accountancy's exam. 3 or 4 offs for Painting's exam????



Should I email you any mental doctor's contact number? #horriblesystem#india#CBSEDateSheet#CBSE#cbse — Parth Munish Kakkar (@Parthmkakkar1) January 10, 2018

There is not a single day's gap between History which is scheduled for March 20 and Mathematics which is scheduled for March 21. Similarly there is no gap between Economics (March 26) and Philosophy and Biology (March 27) or Psychology (April 5) and Political Science (April 6).

No gap btw psychology and humanities. Revise the datesheet #CBSEDateSheet — #foodieforlife. (@iamsahaj1208) January 10, 2018

Last but not the least, there is no gap between Physical Education (April 9) and Sociology (April 10). #CBSEDateSheet it should be change .. there is no gap between sociology & physical education exam .. — SS (@ShivamSuri1998) January 11, 2018

The date sheet clearly shows that CBSE has not considered all possibilities and has not given much thought to the fact that the inconvenient scheduling of the exams could affect student's performance in the board exams negatively.



With board exams playing a decisive factor in the undergraduate career of students, the schedule of the exam shows great apathy toward the students.



