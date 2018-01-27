CBSE Gives Fair Chance To Class 10, 12 Students To Raise Objections Against Question Paper The Board has directed respective school principals to record the feedbacks from students and forward it to the Board within 24 hours 'of the conduct of examination of the subject concerned so that these observations, could be considered by the Expert Group while preparing the Marking Scheme.'

Share EMAIL PRINT CBSE Board Exam 2018: Give Feedback On Question Paper Through Observation Schedule New Delhi: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has decided to allow class 10, 12 students to register complaints against the question paper of board examinations, this year. The Board has directed respective school principals to record the feedback from students and forward it to the Board within 24 hours 'of the conduct of examination of the subject concerned so that these observations, could be considered by the Expert Group while preparing the Marking Scheme.'



The Board, in this regard, has released an Observation Schedule. The proforma, to be filled in, by the school principals has to be sent by e-mail or fax to the Board.



Also Read: Only One Set Of Question Paper; Will Be Translated Into Different Languages: CBSE On NEET



Nature of Complaint

Students can register their observation under 'question deemed out of syllabus' or 'beyond the comprehension level' or under 'defective formation of questions'. There's also a category for 'faulty translation'. Other feedback can be specified with relevant details.



The Board has also urged teachers, allotted for answer script checking, to carry out the assessment process as per the marking scheme. 'It deprives the candidates from getting admission in the desired course/college which is detrimental to the future of the candidate(s) concerned as also has an impact on the sanctity of the examination and evaluation conducted by the Board,' reads the notification on the revision of marks.



CBSE board exams will begin on 5 March 2018, after Holi festival. While class 10 board exams will continue till 4 April, for class 12 students the exam will continue till 12 April 2018. Later on the



Click here for more



Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has decided to allow class 10, 12 students to register complaints against the question paper of board examinations, this year. The Board has directed respective school principals to record the feedback from students and forward it to the Board within 24 hours 'of the conduct of examination of the subject concerned so that these observations, could be considered by the Expert Group while preparing the Marking Scheme.'The Board, in this regard, has released an Observation Schedule. The proforma, to be filled in, by the school principals has to be sent by e-mail or fax to the Board.Students can register their observation under 'question deemed out of syllabus' or 'beyond the comprehension level' or under 'defective formation of questions'. There's also a category for 'faulty translation'. Other feedback can be specified with relevant details.The Board has also urged teachers, allotted for answer script checking, to carry out the assessment process as per the marking scheme. 'It deprives the candidates from getting admission in the desired course/college which is detrimental to the future of the candidate(s) concerned as also has an impact on the sanctity of the examination and evaluation conducted by the Board,' reads the notification on the revision of marks. CBSE board exams will begin on 5 March 2018, after Holi festival. While class 10 board exams will continue till 4 April, for class 12 students the exam will continue till 12 April 2018. Later on the Board rescheduled physical education paper after JEE aspirants complained of the date sheet.Click here for more Education News