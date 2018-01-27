CBSE Gives Fair Chance To Class 10, 12 Students To Raise Objections Against Question Paper

The Board, in this regard, has released an Observation Schedule. The proforma, to be filled in, by the school principals has to be sent by e-mail or fax to the Board.
Nature of Complaint
Students can register their observation under 'question deemed out of syllabus' or 'beyond the comprehension level' or under 'defective formation of questions'. There's also a category for 'faulty translation'. Other feedback can be specified with relevant details.
The Board has also urged teachers, allotted for answer script checking, to carry out the assessment process as per the marking scheme. 'It deprives the candidates from getting admission in the desired course/college which is detrimental to the future of the candidate(s) concerned as also has an impact on the sanctity of the examination and evaluation conducted by the Board,' reads the notification on the revision of marks.
