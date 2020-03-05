CBSE Board 2020: Class 12 Accountancy Paper 'Relatively Easy, But, Lengthy', Say Experts

CBSE conducted the Class 12 Accountancy paper on Thursday.

CBSE conducted the Class 12 Accountancy paper today and according experts some students found the paper 'lengthy'. 'Overall' Sarika Marhur and Anjna Kaushik of Army Public School, Delhi Cantt said, the CBSE Class 12 Accountancy paper was a "balanced paper and conceptual clarity will fetch the students good marks".

"The question paper was based on the latest CBSE guidelines, however, some students found it lengthy," said Ms Marhur and Ms Kaushik.

They also said, as compared to last four years paper, the CBSE Class 12 Accountancy paper was relatively easy.

"There was a typing error in Question no 32 of set 2 ( English version ) as there were 2 different rate of interest, which must have confused the students," the teachers said.

"Overall it was a balanced paper, concept clarity will fetch the students good marks," they added.

The Board will conduct Class 12 Political Science paper tomorrow.

Meanwhile, as a precautionary measure to prevent spread of coronavirus, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has asked the schools to create awareness among school children about preventive interventions such as frequent hand wash and respiratory etiquettes.

As India recorded its biggest jump in coronavirus cases yesterday, the Board has allowed the students to carry face masks and sanitisers at exam centres.

In a related development, CBSE has written to Delhi Police Special Cell (MAC) to take stern action against persons involved in circulating fake news about CBSE exam paper leaks on social media platforms and for creating panic amongst students and general public, the Board said in a statement on Wednesday.

Click here for more Education News

