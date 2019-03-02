CBSE Class 12 English Paper Misses Options, Parents Demand Compensatory Mark For Error

CBSE has held the Class 12 English examinations today at 4,940 centres for 12,23,291 registered candidates in the country and abroad. Some regions are affected by this error, however.

Education | | Updated: March 02, 2019 16:50 IST
CBSE Class 12 English examinations were held today at 4,940 centres for 12,23,291 registered candidates


New Delhi: 

CBSE Class 12 English Core paper today in an 'inadvertent omission' missed options in some regions for two questions and the parents and students are now demanding compensatory marks for the error. According to parents, two books are prescribed for the Class 12 CBSE English Core paper; The invisible man by H.G Wells and Silas Marner by George Eliot. And each school or student can choose one between the two of these books. However, according to a parent, in the question paper set by CBSE for the English Core paper on March 2, in some regions, the Board set one question each from both books at question no 11 and 12 respectively without providing any choice 'thereby stumping the children'.

"Therefore, CBSE must compensate the children with full six marks specified for the question which was out of the syllabus," the parent demanded. When NDTV checked with schools in Delhi region, the questions papers set in the region were without errors.

CBSE Class 12 English Core paper error. 

"Students are prescribed to read one of the novels, either The invisible man or Silas Marner. Questions are made such that 11 and 12th question has one question from each novel but this time it was given separately," said a twitter user.

After calling the error 'an inadvertent omission', a CBSE official told NDTV that affected students will not be put to any disadvantage due to the error.

"There is a mechanism to take care of such issues before finalising the marking scheme so that students are not put to any disadvantage," the official said.

Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE has held the Class 12 English examinations today at 4,940 centres for 12,23,291 registered candidates in the country and abroad.

