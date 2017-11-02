CBSE Class 12 English Core Exam: Check Marking Scheme And Sample Question Paper Here

In order to excel well in the exam, students should understand the marking scheme followed by the Board. Writing an answer as per the scheme given by the Board will not only help the student fetch good marks, but will also help them in time management during the exam.
CBSE Class 12 English Core: Check Marking Scheme Here
English Core will have these three sections:
Section: A Reading (Marks:30)
Section: B Writing Skills (Marks:30)
Section: C Literature: Text Books And Long Reading Text (Marks : 40)
Candidates will be allowed 3 hours to attempt the question paper of 100 marks.
CBSE Class 12 English Core: Check Sample Question Paper Here
You may check CBSE Class 12 English Core Sample Question paper here:
