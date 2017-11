CBSE Class 12 English Core Exam: Check Marking Scheme And Sample Question Paper Here

CBSE Class 12 English Core: Check Sample Question Paper Here

CBSE board exams - both class 10 and class 12 - are just few months away. Students, soon to appear for the CBSE board examination, can go through the sample question paper and marking scheme released by the Board. Contrary to the issues, students had faced last time regarding marks moderation before the declaration of the board results, in this academic session too, the states and boards have also issued advisory to check spiking of marks. The decision, apparently, has been taken so that marks scored by a student in board exams are a true reflection of the student's performance.In order to excel well in the exam, students should understand the marking scheme followed by the Board. Writing an answer as per the scheme given by the Board will not only help the student fetch good marks, but will also help them in time management during the exam.English Core will have these three sections:Section: A Reading (Marks:30)Section: B Writing Skills (Marks:30)Section: C Literature: Text Books And Long Reading Text (Marks : 40)Candidates will be allowed 3 hours to attempt the question paper of 100 marks.You may check CBSE Class 12 English Core Sample Question paper here:Click here for more Education News