CBSE 12th Class Board Exam 2018: Know Latest Exam Pattern, Marking Scheme For Maths Paper CBSE board exams will begin in March 2018. The exam dates are yet to be declared by the Board.

CBSE Class 12 Board Exam, Sample Question Paper, Latest Exam Pattern, Marking Scheme New Delhi: CBSE board exams are just few months away. The CBSE class 12 exams will be held on March next year. Candidates, soon to appear for the CBSE board examination, can go through the sample question paper and marking scheme released by the Board. Contrary to the issues, students had faced last time regarding marks moderation, the states and boards have issued advisory



In order to excel well in the exam, students should understand the marking scheme followed by the Board. Writing an answer as per the scheme given by the Board will not only help the student fetch good marks, but will also help them in time management during the exam.



The CBSE class 12 mathematics question paper will comprise of questions carrying 1 mark, 2 marks, 4 marks and 6 marks. Candidates will be allowed 3 hours to attempt the question paper of 100 marks. Internal choices will be provided to students for long answer type questions.



For Maths paper, candidates should be very particular about the marking scheme; step marks are also important to know as they are helpful in getting marks. For every step that a student writes down, there is a mark for it and vice-versa. For a question carrying 6 marks, the step wise marking scheme can be 1+1+2+2 or 1+1+2.5+1.5 marks.



Candidates should also note that the conclusion statement and figures carries a mark as well.



Find the CBSE class 12 board exam 2018 Mathematics Sample Question Paper, below:







