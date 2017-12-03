CBSE 10th Class Board Exam: Know Marking Scheme And Exam Pattern For Social Science Social Science is considered one of the scoring subjects for class 10 board examinees. It comprises of History, Civics, Geography, and Economics.

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is carrying on the process of registration of candidates for the Board exams which are to be conducted in March 2018. The registration for class 10 in itself is a countdown for students who are due to appear for the board exams. This is the ideal time for students to begin their preparation for the board exams. The four month window provides ample time for students to go through the syllabus, revise and solve enough sample papers in time for the board exams.



Social Science is considered one of the scoring subjects for class 10 board examinees. It comprises of History, Civics, Geography, and Economics. As per the revised exam pattern, from 2018, the board exam will cover the entire prescribed syllabus in a subject.



The question paper will have a total of 27 questions and all questions will be compulsory. Some questions might have an internal choice to select from.



There will be 7 very short answer type questions, each carrying one mark. Then there will be 11 questions which will carry 3 marks each. Questions carrying 3 marks must be answered shortly within the word limit of 80 words.



There will be 7 questions carrying 5 marks each. These questions are to be answered in 100 words each. There would also be 5 map based questions carrying one mark each. Two map based questions will be from history part of the syllabus and three from the geography part of the syllabus.



While attempting the question paper, keep the word limit in mind as exceeding word limit may cause penalty marks. In attempting map based questions, be careful and mark the maps in a clear handwriting.



Students can go through social science sample paper to get a better understanding of the exam pattern and marking scheme. Check sample paper below:





