CBSE Class 12 Economics Board Exam 2026: Check Tips From Educators

CBSE Board Exams 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Class 12 Economics examination on March 18, 2026, from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. Economics is considered one of the more scoring subjects, and students often seek tips from educators during the exam period.

Meghali Arora, Economics faculty at Satya School, Gurugram, has shared general tips and instructions for students to help them prepare effectively for the examination.

General Instructions From Educators

Utilize the reading time effectively to analyse the question paper and make your choices.

Write the formula while attempting numerical questions.

Focus on presentation to ensure clarity and neatness.

If time permits, underline key words to highlight important concepts.

MCQ Tips

Use the process of elimination while attempting multiple-choice questions.

Assess the relationship between the Assertion and the Reason by carefully understanding each statement and evaluating its correctness.

In one-marker questions, write both the option and the statement for better clarity.

Tips For Attempting 3, 4 And 6 Marker Questions

In statement-based questions, begin by clearly stating whether you agree or disagree with the given statement. Then provide relevant arguments and supporting points to justify your position. Conclude your answer by summarising your stance and reinforcing the key points.