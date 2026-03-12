CBSE Fact-Checks Viral Fake Circular Claiming Exam Rescheduled Today

A viral circular is circulating on social media claiming that CBSE board exams scheduled for today in the Middle East have been rescheduled, but this claim is completely false. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has categorically stated that it has not issued any such notice.

The viral message stated that the dates of other board exams, including the Class 12 English exam, have been changed in Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. However, the board has officially refuted this claim and appealed to students, parents, and schools not to believe such rumors.

This fake notice was widely shared on platforms like Twitter and WhatsApp, attributing the new exam dates to the CBSE Controller of Examinations. However, the board clarified that this notice is neither valid nor issued by the CBSE. The board's verified social media accounts have also called the message fake and advised people to trust only official information.

This is a fake circular. pic.twitter.com/mh3QUelZYu — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) March 12, 2026

This incident comes at a time when some CBSE exams have actually been changed in the Middle East. Due to Iran-Israel tensions and security concerns, the board has already postponed some Class 10 and 12 exams in the region, while some Class 10 papers have also been cancelled. The new dates will be announced later. CBSE informed schools about these changes through official circulars posted on its website.

Students and parents have been advised to stay in touch with their schools and check only the CBSE's official website or its verified social media accounts for any updates. Spreading or relying on unverified messages can cause unnecessary confusion and stress.