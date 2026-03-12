CBSE Board Exams 2026 Live Updates: The Class 12 Examination for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will take place today, March 12, 2026, in one shift, from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM. The English paper will last three hours. As a rule, no student will be permitted into the test room after 10:00 AM.

Students are required to obtain at least 33% in order to pass the Class 12 English exam. The CBSE Class 12 English exam analysis 2026 will be published after the exam has been conducted and will be available in an online database.

The CBSE Class 12 board exams 2026 will take place between February 17 and April 10 for 114 subjects, which will be held at more than 8,000 exam centres. Over 18-20 lakh candidates will appear for the CBSE Class 12 board exams in 2026.

Before entering the testing site, every candidate must present their original CBSE Class 12 admit card and School Identification Card for verification purposes, as per CBSE policies. Students will have time from 10:15 AM to 10:30 AM to read through the Class 12 English exam paper before beginning to write the test.

CBSE Class 12 Board Exam: Important Instructions

Students are required to arrive at the examination centre no less than 30 minutes before the scheduled start of the examination, as specified by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) guidelines.

Students must enter the exam room after 10:00 am and the question paper will be distributed at 10:15 am However, no student will be allowed to start writing until 10:30 am.

Each student is responsible for bringing their CBSE admit card, school identification card, and appropriate writing supplies to the exam room. Electronic devices of any kind (such as cell phones, tablets, smartwatches, etc.) are not permitted in the exam room.