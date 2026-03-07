CBSE Class 10 Social Science Paper Today: Major Changes You Must Know

CBSE Board Exams 2026 LIVE: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is conducting Class 10 Social Science and Class 12 Yoga, Electronics, and Hardware exams today. The Class 10 Social Science exam will be held from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM, while the Class 12 Yoga exam is scheduled from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM. The Class 12 Electronics and Hardware exam will take place from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM. Students are advised to reach their examination centres well in advance, as entry will close sharply at 10 AM.

The Class 10 Social Science paper will follow a new sectional format to improve clarity and evaluation standards. The question paper will include four sections:

Section A - History

Section B - Geography

Section C - Political Science

Section D - Economics

The Board stated that this structured format aims to streamline the evaluation process.

Meanwhile, no board exams will be held today in the Middle East countries due to prevailing conditions. For Class 10 students, all exams scheduled between March 7 and March 11, 2026, have been cancelled. Additionally, exams that were earlier postponed to March 2, March 5, and March 6 have also been cancelled. CBSE stated that the method for declaring results for Class 10 candidates in the Middle East will be announced separately.

For Class 12 students, the exam scheduled for Saturday, March 7, 2026, has been postponed, and revised dates will be announced later. The board will review the situation on March 7 and provide further instructions regarding exams scheduled from March 9 onwards. CBSE has advised all Class 12 students to stay in close contact with their schools and follow official announcements carefully.

The board examinations began on February 17, with over 43 lakh students appearing this year - around 25 lakh in Class 10 and approximately 18.5 lakh in Class 12. On the first day, Class 10 students appeared for Mathematics (Basic) and Mathematics (Standard), while Class 12 candidates took exams in Biotechnology, Entrepreneurship, Engineering Graphics, and Business Studies.