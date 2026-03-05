CBSE Board Exams For Class 12 Psychology, Class 10 Language Papers Today

CBSE Board Exams 2026 LIVE: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will resume Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations today after a two-day break on March 3 and 4 on account of the Holi festival. For Class 10, exams will be conducted in Sindhi, Malayalam, Odia, Assamese, Kannada, and Kokborok from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM. Class 12 students will appear for the Psychology paper during the same time slot.

However, no exams will be held today in Middle East countries. The board will review the situation and take appropriate decisions regarding examinations scheduled from March 7 onwards.

Amid escalating regional tensions following weekend attacks by the United States and Israel on multiple targets in Iran, and subsequent retaliatory strikes by Iranian forces, CBSE on March 3 announced the postponement of Class 10 and Class 12 exams scheduled for March 5 and 6, 2026, in several Middle East countries, citing student safety.

Students have been advised to stay in contact with their respective schools for updates and to follow official announcements carefully.

The board examinations began on February 17, with over 43 lakh students appearing this year-around 25 lakh in Class 10 and approximately 18.5 lakh in Class 12. On the first day, Class 10 students appeared for Mathematics (Basic) and Mathematics (Standard), while Class 12 candidates took exams in Biotechnology, Entrepreneurship, Engineering Graphics, and Business Studies.

CBSE has advised students to reach their examination centres well in advance, keeping traffic conditions in mind. Entry will close sharply at 10 AM.

Class 10 examinations will conclude on March 10, while Class 12 exams will end on April 10. In total, students are appearing for 83 subjects in Class 10 and 120 subjects in Class 12.