No CBSE Class 10, 12 Exams Today, March 3 Papers Rescheduled To These Dates

CBSE Board Exams 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is not conducting board examinations today. In an earlier official notification, the board informed that the exams scheduled for March 3 have been postponed due to administrative reasons.

According to CBSE, the rescheduled Class 10 examinations will now be held on March 11, 2026, while the Class 12 examination will be conducted on April 10, 2026. Schools have been directed to disseminate this information to all concerned students and parents. The board has issued a revised schedule reflecting the updated dates.



Papers Rescheduled For Class 10

The Class 10 examinations for the following subjects will now be conducted on March 11:

Regional and Foreign Languages (Group-L):

Tibetan, Bhoti, Bhutia, Bodo, Tangkhul, Mizo, Kashmiri, German, Japanese, Spanish, and Bahasa Melayu.

Academic Electives (Group-A2):

National Cadet Corps (NCC) and Elements of Book Keeping and Accountancy.

Class 12 Paper Rescheduled

The Class 12 Legal Studies examination, originally scheduled for March 3, will now be held on April 10, 2026.

In a circular dated December 29, 2025, Dr Sanyam Bhardwaj, Controller of Examinations, wrote to principals of CBSE-affiliated schools: "The examinations of the subjects for Class 10 and Class 12, which were earlier scheduled on March 3, 2026, have been rescheduled due to administrative reasons. The revised dates are as follows: Class 10 - March 11, 2026; Class 12 - April 10, 2026. All other examination dates remain unchanged."

CBSE further stated that the revised dates will be reflected in the admit cards, and schools must update their internal date sheets accordingly.

Students appearing for the board examinations are advised to check the revised schedule carefully and plan their preparation accordingly.

The CBSE board examinations began on February 17. On the first day, Class 10 students appeared for Mathematics (Standard and Basic), while Class 12 students took examinations in Biotechnology, Entrepreneurship, Shorthand (English), and Shorthand (Hindi).

Class 10 examinations will conclude on March 10, while Class 12 examinations will end on April 10. This year, students are appearing for 83 subjects in Class 10 and 120 subjects in Class 12.