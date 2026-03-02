CBSE Class 10 Hindi Exam 2026: Check Paper Analysis And Student Reactions

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 Hindi Paper Analysis 2026: CBSE conducted a Hindi examination for Class 10 students on Monday. This was a three-hour 80-mark examination beginning at 10:30 am and concluding at 1:30 pm.

Most students and teachers indicated that the way that this exam was structured was of moderate difficulty, was well-balanced in how it assessed students' comprehension and ability levels, and the exam was well-aligned with classroom learning, which is fair to all students as to their level of understanding for the exam.

Ms Amita Shukla, (HOD TGT Hindi), Seth Anandram Jaipuria School, Lucknow, found the Hindi Course-B Exam Balanced and Moderate; Students Call It Easy but Lengthy.

"The Hindi Board Examination paper was overall easy to moderate, well-balanced, and good in standard. The questions were clearly framed and covered the entire syllabus properly. Most sections were scoring, especially the Reading and Literature sections, which students found straightforward and familiar." Shukla said.

Amita added that the Writing section required proper time management but was manageable. Grammar was direct and based on textbook concepts. Most students felt confident after attempting the paper. They found it balanced, fair, and in line with the sample papers and previous year question patterns. Overall, it was a satisfying paper for well-prepared students.

Mridula Joshi, Subject matter expert, Lancers Army Schools said Overall the paper as well-structured, balanced, and scoring.

The Annual Examination paper of Hindi B (085) for all three sets was of moderate difficulty level. The paper emphasised competency, application, and critical thinking The comprehension passages in the reading section were competency-based, with the inclusion of a reason-assertion, which required careful reading and deep understanding. On the other hand, she analysed that the writing and literature sections combined understanding, application, analytical skills, and creativity." Joshi said.

In Set 1, a few questions from textbook were slightly twisted , same in the grammar section also ; however, they were understandable. Students will be able to attempt the paper comfortably. Most of the questions were similar across all three sets, she added.

Rajanee Shrimali, TGT Hindi, Witty International School, Udaipur, said Questions were clearly framed, well-structured and strictly aligned with the prescribed syllabus.

"The CBSE Class 10 Hindi examination conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education was balanced, fair and student-friendly. The paper emphasised comprehension, expression and conceptual clarity rather than rote memorisation." Shrimali said.

Rajanee added that the questions were clearly framed, well-structured and strictly aligned with the prescribed syllabus. The overall difficulty level was moderate, enabling well-prepared students to approach the paper with confidence. It encouraged analytical thinking, effective communication and meaningful language use, thereby supporting genuine learning and understanding.

Maria Teen, Grade 10 student said, everything came directly from the syllabus.

Today's CBSE Hindi board paper was moderate in difficulty and quite manageable, as everything came directly from the syllabus. The questions were clear and straightforward, making the paper feel balanced and student-friendly. The reading section was competency-based and focused on understanding, interpretation and application rather than simple recall.

The writing section, however, was slightly time-consuming and required strong analytical skills. Despite this, I managed my time well and completed all the questions comfortably, which really boosted my confidence for the upcoming exams.