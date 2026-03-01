Advertisement

CBSE Postpones Class 10, 12 Board Exams Scheduled For March 2 In Middle East

CBSE Board Exams 2026: The board will review the situation again on March 3 and take a decision regarding the examinations scheduled from March 5, 2026, onwards.

CBSE Boards 2026: The exams have been postponed in several Middle Eastern countries

CBSE Board Exams Postponed: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has postponed the Class 10 and 12 board examinations scheduled for March 2, 2026, in the Middle East due to the prevailing situation in the region. The board said that fresh dates will be announced later.

"The examinations scheduled for Monday, 02 March 2026, for both Class 10 and Class 12, are postponed. The new dates shall be announced later," the official notice stated.

The exams have been postponed in several Middle Eastern countries, including Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.

The board will review the situation again on March 3 and take a decision regarding the examinations scheduled from March 5, 2026, onwards.

"The Board will review the situation on Tuesday, 03 March 2026, and take appropriate decisions with regard to examinations scheduled from 05 March onwards," the notice added.

Fake Notice Earlier

Earlier in the day, the board debunked a fake notice circulating online which claimed that certain board exams had been cancelled in the Middle East due to alleged war conditions. CBSE alerted students about the fake circular and assured that any official update would be shared through proper channels.

Students have been advised to stay in touch with their respective schools and rely only on official announcements.

This year, over 43 lakh students are appearing for the board examinations across India and in 26 countries abroad.

