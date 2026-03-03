CBSE Postpones Class 10, 12 Board Exams Scheduled For March 5, 6 In Middle East Regions

US-Israel-Iran War: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) today announced the postponement of Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations scheduled for March 5 and 6, 2026, in several Middle East countries. The decision comes amid escalating regional tensions following weekend attacks by the US and Israel on multiple targets in Iran, including a strike that killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, which were met with retaliatory strikes by Iranian forces. The volatile situation has raised serious concerns about the safety of students, prompting the CBSE to defer the exams.

In an official statement, the Board explained that the postponement was made "after a critical review of the current situation in parts of the Middle East," emphasising that the welfare of students and examination staff is the top priority. The CBSE has directed that all students in affected countries will be informed of new exam schedules in due course.

According to Circular-2 issued on March 3, 2026, the examinations for students in the following countries have been deferred: Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Key Details For Students And Parents

Rescheduling: New dates for the postponed exams will be announced later.

Future Exams: The Board will conduct a fresh review of the situation on Thursday, March 5, 2026, to determine the status of exams scheduled from March 7 onwards.

Dr Sanyam Bhardwaj, Controller of Examinations, has urged all affected students to stay in close contact with their schools for updates and to follow official CBSE announcements.

The circular has also been shared with Indian Ambassadors in the respective countries and the Consul General of India in Dubai to ensure coordinated communication across the region.

Earlier, CBSE had postponed the Class 10 and 12 board exams scheduled for March 2, 2026, stating that the new dates would be announced later. The Board had added that it would review the situation again on March 3 and decide on the status of examinations scheduled from March 5 onwards.

How The Killing Of Iran's Supreme Leader Triggered Retaliatory Attacks

On Saturday afternoon, the US and Israel launched a barrage of missiles and 'one-way attack' drones at multiple targets in Tehran, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's compound in the city centre. Hours later Iran confirmed Khamenei died in the attack.

Iran responded with a similar barrage that targeted Tel Aviv and other areas in Israel, as well as American military bases and embassies across West Asia and civilian and energy facilities in neighbouring countries, including an oil refinery in Saudi Arabia and a luxury hotel in Dubai.

The exchange has threatened to drag other West Asian countries into a regional war that could have catastrophic consequences for the world's energy supply, particularly after Iran shut down the Strait of Hormuz, through which an average of 20 million barrels of crude oil is shipped daily.