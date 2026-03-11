CBSE Class 12 English Exam: Important Topics And Smart Revision Tips

With the CBSE Class 12 English board exam fast approaching, students all over the country are in the midst of preparing for the exam. Several experts and teachers have identified several high weightage questions and frequently asked questions that students can focus on in the coming days as part of effective preparation.

The reading section is also a good area where students can score well if they practice passages and note-making regularly. Time management is also very important in this section as many students tend to take a lot of time to solve a single question.

In the writing section, students can focus on writing notices, formal and informal letters, invitations, job applications, and report writing as they carry a good number of marks.

Teachers advise students to make proper formats, keep it clear and concise, and make sure the answers are short and precise. Students can practice previous year's question papers to understand the exam pattern and answers.

For literature, which includes Flamingo and Vistas, students need to have a proper understanding of the themes, character sketches, and the main messages of the chapters. Some of the chapters that are usually asked in the exam are "The Last Lesson," "Deep Water," "My Mother at Sixty-Six," and "The Third Level." Students need to revise important extracts, poetic devices, and short answers based on these chapters.

Teachers advise students to revise long answers based on character analysis and thematic explanations. Short notes and key points need to be prepared for each chapter to help students write structured answers in the exam.

As the exam is near, experts advise students to attempt at least two to three previous year's question papers as it will give students more confidence and accuracy in answering the questions in the exam.

Students need to keep a balance and get enough sleep as the exam is near.