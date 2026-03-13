CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2026 Ends: When To Expect Results, How To Check

CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2026 Result: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) concluded the Class 10 board examinations for 2026 on March 10 with the French paper. The exams began on February 17 with Mathematics (Basic) and Mathematics (Standard) papers. Around 25 lakh students appeared this year, including about 14 lakh boys and 10.9 lakh girls. With the exams now over, students, parents, and educators are keenly awaiting the announcement of the results.

When Will CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 Be Declared?

While the board has not yet announced the exact result date, past trends indicate that the results are usually declared in mid-May. Last year, CBSE released the results for both Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations on May 13.

CBSE Result Announcement Dates (Previous Years)

Academic Year Result Date 2025 May 13 2024 May 13 2023 May 12

Based on this pattern, the CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 is expected around mid-May, although the official confirmation is awaited.

Previous Years' Pass Percentage

Year Class 10 Class 12 2024 93.60% 87.98% 2023 93.12% 87.33% 2022 94.40% 92.71% 2021 99.04% 99.37% 2020 91.46% 88.78%

Where To Check CBSE Class 10 Result 2026

Once declared, students will be able to check their results on the official websites by entering details such as Roll Number, School Number, Admit Card ID, Date of Birth (DD/MM/YYYY), and the security pin displayed on the screen.

The results will be available on the following platforms:

cbse.gov.in

results.nic.in

results.digilocker.gov.in

umang.gov.in

Students will also be able to access their results through mobile applications:

Students can download the DigiLocker app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store to access their digital certificates and mark sheets.

The UMANG mobile application, available on Android and iOS devices, will also provide access to CBSE results.

CBSE will provide digital academic documents through its repository "Parinam Manjusha", integrated with DigiLocker. These include:

Mark sheet-cum-certificate

Migration certificate

Skill certificate (where applicable)

The digital documents will be available shortly after the declaration of the results at cbse.digitallocker.gov.in.

Other Ways To Check CBSE Results

Students will also be able to access their results through additional channels:

24300699 (for Delhi subscribers)

011-24300699 (for subscribers from other parts of the country)

For Class 10:

cbse10 <roll number> <school number> <centre number>

Send to 7738299899

cbse12 <roll number> <school number> <centre number>

Send to 7738299899

Results will also be accessible through Google Search and the SMS Organiser app.

Details To Be Announced With Results

Along with the results, CBSE will release a detailed press note containing key examination statistics, including:

Total number of schools and exam centres

Overall pass percentage

Region-wise pass percentage

Performance of candidates across regions

Institution-wise comparative performance (JNV, KV, independent, government, government-aided schools)

Performance of Children With Special Needs (CWSN)

Number of students scoring above 90% and 95%

Number of candidates placed in the compartment category

Gender-wise and state-wise candidate distribution

Compartment Exams

Students who fail in one or two subjects will be eligible to appear for compartment examinations, the schedule for which will be announced after the declaration of the results.

CBSE Clarification On Class 10 Board Exams

The CBSE had also issued a clarification regarding the Class 10 board examination structure starting 2026.

Key points include: