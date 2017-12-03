CBSE 10th Class Board Exam 2018: Know Exam Pattern, Marking Scheme For Maths Paper

Last time, CBSE class 10 board examinees of Dubai, United Arab Emirates had launched a petition seeking ' 'Lenient correction for AISSE Math Paper Foreign Set 30/ 2/ (1,2,3,4)'.
CBSE Class 10 Sample Question Paper, Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme 2017-2018: Maths Paper
- The Maths question paper will comprise of a total of 30 questions; 6 questions (1 mark each), 6 questions (2 marks each), 10 questions (3 marks each) and 8 questions (4 marks each).
- Candidates will be provided an internal choice in four questions of 3 marks each and three questions of 4 marks each; where candidates have to attempt only one of the choices.
- The maximum marks will be 80 and candidates will be allowed 3 hours to attempt it
- Candidates must go through the marking scheme given in the official website for understanding the step wise marking scheme. CBSE has divided each answer into different steps and each step carries a part of the total marks. For example, in a probability question which carries a total of 2 marks, the mark distribution for the steps will be 0.5 mark, 1 mark and 0.5 mark.
- Candidates must be more careful about the conclusion as CBSE has allotted 0.5-1 mark for the same.
