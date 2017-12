CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2018: Know Marking Scheme, Exam Pattern For Science Paper

CBSE class 10 sample question paper, exam pattern and marking scheme 2017-2018: Science Paper

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the class 10 or All India Secondary Scholl board examination in the month of March next year, contrary to the ongoing rumours about exam being held in February. Students, who will be appearing for the examination, next year must start their preparation, now onwards. The Board has released sample question papers and marking scheme for all the main subjects for which the board exam will be held. CBSE class 10 sample question paper and marking scheme for exam 2017-2018 will be available at the official website of the Board at cbse.nic.in or cbseacademic.in.1. The science question paper will comprise of a total of 27 questions: 2 (1 mark question), 3 (2 marks questions), 10 (3 marks questions) and 6 (5 marks question).2. Internal choice will be provided in three questions of 3 marks each, two questions of 5 marks each and one question of 2 marks.3. 12 marks will be asked from practical based questions4. 1 mark question needs to be answered in one sentence5. 2 marks question needs to be answered in about 30 words6. 3 marks question needs to be answered in about 50 words7. 5 marks question needs to be answered in about 70 words8. The theory exam of science paper will carry a total of 80 marks and candidates will be allowed 3 hours to attempt it.9. Candidates must be very particular about diagrams and its labelling10. CBSE Class 10 science sample paper can be found below: