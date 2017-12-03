CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2018: Know Marking Scheme, Exam Pattern For Science Paper

CBSE class 10 sample question paper, exam pattern and marking scheme 2017-2018: Science Paper
1. The science question paper will comprise of a total of 27 questions: 2 (1 mark question), 3 (2 marks questions), 10 (3 marks questions) and 6 (5 marks question).
2. Internal choice will be provided in three questions of 3 marks each, two questions of 5 marks each and one question of 2 marks.
3. 12 marks will be asked from practical based questions
4. 1 mark question needs to be answered in one sentence
5. 2 marks question needs to be answered in about 30 words
6. 3 marks question needs to be answered in about 50 words
7. 5 marks question needs to be answered in about 70 words
8. The theory exam of science paper will carry a total of 80 marks and candidates will be allowed 3 hours to attempt it.
9. Candidates must be very particular about diagrams and its labelling
10. CBSE Class 10 science sample paper can be found below:
