CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2018: Know Marking Scheme, Exam Pattern For Science Paper

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the class 10 board examination in the month of March, contrary to the ongoing rumours about exam being held in February.

Education | | Updated: December 03, 2017 17:31 IST
3 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2018: Know Marking Scheme, Exam Pattern For Science Paper

CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2018: Know Exam Pattern, Marking Scheme For Science Paper

New Delhi:  Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the class 10 or All India Secondary Scholl board examination in the month of March next year, contrary to the ongoing rumours about exam being held in February. Students, who will be appearing for the examination, next year must start their preparation, now onwards. The Board has released sample question papers and marking scheme for all the main subjects for which the board exam will be held. CBSE class 10 sample question paper and marking scheme for exam 2017-2018 will be available at the official website of the Board at cbse.nic.in or cbseacademic.in.

 

CBSE class 10 sample question paper, exam pattern and marking scheme 2017-2018: Science Paper



1. The science question paper will comprise of a total of 27 questions: 2 (1 mark question), 3 (2 marks questions), 10 (3 marks questions) and 6 (5 marks question).
2. Internal choice will be provided in three questions of 3 marks each, two questions of 5 marks each and one question of 2 marks.
3. 12 marks will be asked from practical based questions
4. 1 mark question needs to be answered in one sentence
5. 2 marks question needs to be answered in about 30 words
6. 3 marks question needs to be answered in about 50 words
7. 5 marks question needs to be answered in about 70 words
8. The theory exam of science paper will carry a total of 80 marks and candidates will be allowed 3 hours to attempt it.
9. Candidates must be very particular about diagrams and its labelling
10. CBSE Class 10 science sample paper can be found below:



Read also:

CBSE Likely To Exclude 'Purely Foreign' Languages From Three-Language Formula

Board Exam For Class X In CBSE Schools To Return: Prakash Javadekar

Refrain From Spiking Of Marks: Centre Issues Advisory To States, Boards

CBSE Makes Aadhaar Number Mandatory For Class 9, 11 Registration

Click here for more Education News

Trending

CBSECBSE Board Exam

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................