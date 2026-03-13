Class 10 Student Sends Bomb Threat To School. He Wanted Board Exam Postponed

A class 10 student sent a bomb threat to his own school in an attempt to postpone his ongoing CBSE board examinations.

The incident unfolded on March 5. At approximately 3:43 am, Santoshkumar Tiwari, a mathematics teacher at Kendriya Vidyalaya No. 3, Makarpura, received a message on his WhatsApp from an international number beginning with a +1 country code.

The message, originally written in Arabic, translated to, "Your school will be completely destroyed tomorrow, God is great, Allahu Akbar." Upon seeing the message at 8:00 am, the teacher immediately alerted school principal Jitendrakumar Dhadoch and local authorities.

The threat triggered immediate security protocols. Bomb disposal squads and local police cordoned off the Makarpura Air Force Station area, where the school is located, and conducted a thorough sweep of the premises. While no explosives were found and the exams proceeded as scheduled, the hoax created significant panic among students, staff, and parents across Vadodara.

An FIR was registered on March 12 following a preliminary inquiry. The case was initially filed against "unknown persons" under sections 351(3), 351(4), and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Section 66-C of the IT Act.

However, investigators from the Cyber Cell soon narrowed the search. The Vadodara Cyber Crime Cell has traced a bomb threat sent to a local school back to one of its own students. Driven by an attempt to avoid the pressure of the examinations, the student had used a virtual number to send the threat, hoping it would lead to a temporary closure of the campus.

The police have confirmed that the threat was a hoax intended solely for mischief. Authorities are now focusing on the legal procedures involving the juvenile while emphasising the urgent need for mental health support and counselling for students during the high-stakes exam season.