CBSE Students Start Online Petition, Demand Lenient Checking For 'Tough' Physics Paper

CBSE conducted the Physics exam for class 12 students on March 5. Immediately after the examination, students took to twitter to complain of a tough and lengthy Physics question paper. Students, in unison, voiced that 3 hours wasn't enough to complete the paper. The panic that the lengthy Physics question paper has caused among class 12 students hasn't died down even after four days.

The anxiety after the results which are still more than a month away is such that students have started a petition demanding that CBSE practice lenient marking for the Physics paper.

The petition, which at the time of writing this has already garnered more than 1 lakh signatures, demands that CBSE should be liberal while evaluating the board exam answer sheets.

The petitioners have argued that questions were tricky and indirect specially the 3 mark questions in section C and that students got only one day time to revise before for exam.

The petition also says that in absence of moderation policy which was abolished after last year, it will be unfair on current batch students who neither have the advantage of moderation policy nor reduction in board exam syllabus.

CBSE is yet to come out with a response to the students' demands. Meanwhile, even on Saturday students were tweeting to Prakash Javadekar, CBSE and any other stake holder to take cognizance of students' grievance.

@PrakashJavdekar I'm writing in respect of CBSE Physics paper of Class 12 which was really not as expected and was exceptionally tough . We seek your indulgence for a re test looking into the future of the students. — Prasenjit Banerji (@PrasenjitBan) March 9, 2019

@PrakashJavdekar our physics class 12 cbse paper was too tough for students to complete in 3 hrs. Also students found the level of question inappropriate for boards level exams. PLEASE HELP US BY CONDUCTING RE-EXAM OF PHYSICS 12. PLEASE TAKE NECESSARY ACTION @cbseindia29 — Jitendra Singh (@Jitendr49841541) March 9, 2019

This is not the first time that students have filed an online petition. CBSE students have earlier also taken resort to starting online petitions to draw board's attention to their grievance. In 2018, when the board exam date sheet did not give adequate gap days between two subjects, students had filed an online petition to be submitted to CBSE for a change in exam dates.

