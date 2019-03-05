CBSE Concludes 12th Physics Paper; Experts Call It Moderate, Students Complain Of A Lengthy Paper

CBSE concluded class 12th physics exam today, students called the paper lengthy

CBSE concluded the Physics board exam for class 12th students today. Reportedly, 660159 students appeared for the Physics paper which was conducted at over 4000 examination centres across the country. The board tweeted that the exam was conducted smoothly. The board also conducted language paper examination for class 10 students.

CBSE class XII Physics examination conducted smoothly today at 4411 centres for 660159 registered candidates in the country and abroad. The Board also conducted examination in 33 language papers in class X today. @PIB_India@HRDMinistry@PTI_News — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) March 5, 2019

Physics has the reputation of being one of the toughest subjects, however, the question paper today was moderately difficult, as told to us by Mira Rani Bera, PGT Physics at Army Public School, Delhi Cantt. Students however found the paper to be lengthy than expected.

Here's what our expert told us about class 12th Physics question paper:

"Question paper was of moderate difficulty level for average student. There was a good mix of direct questions, for average students."

"Some students found the question paper lengthy. One question on threshold frequency was repeated in two questions in set 3."

Upon asking what the best thing about the question paper was, she said that students who had followed instructions and had studied, every line in the NCERT book, would have found the paper is easy.

Most of the Questions, she said, were based on NCERT textbook and were on expected lines. However the question paper had its share of unexpected questions but on an overall level the paper was from expected topics.

Concluding her analysis she said, it was balanced paper, with difficultly level for an average student. The paper was more conceptual than theoretical. It reinforced the basic idea that one should study every line of the book and have concept clarity. The only change was that there were many numerical problems and it was a bit lengthy.

Students meanwhile took to twitter after the examination was over to complain about the difficult and lengthy question paper. One student on Twitter said that the question paper was vastly different from the sample paper issued by CBSE.

#cbse uffff ye Physics ka paper.... sample paper se bilkul alag..(issues by CBSE)???????? — Prakhar Jha (@PrakharJha14) March 5, 2019

@cbseindia29 why dont you have habit of setting easy question papers Why? Why? I am a frustrated totally. Mare accha marks toh aayange nahi ho sake toh mujha "0" hi de dena.

Once check the level of #BiharBoard physics paper and compare it with yours#physics#cbse#fatgaya#fail — Riteek. (@RiteekB) March 5, 2019

While students complained of the tough paper, parents requested CBSE to evaluate papers keeping the difficulty level of the question paper in mind.