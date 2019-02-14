CBSE Board Exam 2019 From Tomorrow; 10 Important Rules To Follow

CBSE Board exam 2019: Class 12 starts on February 15 and Class 10 starts on February 21

Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE will organise the Senior Secondary (Class 10) and Higher Secondary (Class 12) annual Board exams for next one and half months in various centres across the country and abroad. According to the data released by the Board yesterday, more than 31 lakh candidates have registered for appearing the in the Board exams 2019. In a letter to the parents of wards who are appearing for the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 exams this year, the Board requested to follow certain rules before and during the exams.

CBSE Board Exam 2019: 10 important rules to follow before and during exams

1. Go through each and every word on the CBSE admit card in your presence and follow all directions given there. Make sure the parents have signed on it.

2. Visit the allocated exam centre at least a day before the commencement of the Board exams, and be assured that it is the correct centre.

3. Must reach the exam centre on or before 9.45 am on the days of exams and be seated in the exam hall at or before 10 am. According to CBSE, no student will be permitted after 10 am.

4. The examinees must wear their school uniforms on day of exams and should carry their school IDs.

5. Carry permitted stationery in a transparent pouch.

6. Cooperate with the checking to be done at the entry to Board exam centre.

7. Must not carry cell phones, wallets, purses, chits or pieces of paper, old question papers, or anything that draws suspicion about the possibility of unfair means being adopted.

8. Obey all instructions given in the exam hall and ensure discipline during exams.

9. Read Question Paper carefully and follow instructions in it.

10. Must read the instructions on the Answer Book and fill in accurate and relevant details, wherever required.

Read: CBSE Tightens Measures For '100% Error-Free' Exams, Class 12 Papers From February 15

"Parents are equally responsible for giving the child a pleasant exam experience, therefore please ensure that there is no stress or anxiety conveyed to the child from your side. Parents are also requested not to congregate outside exam centre during the exam or to attempt to enter the centre. This will help in smooth entry of the candidates into the examination centre as also help the staff on examination duty to pay adequate attention on the examinees," Team CBSE said in a letter to the parents.

All the best from NDTV Education Team

Click here for more Education News

