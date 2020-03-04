Students Start Petition To CBSE For 'Lenient Checking' Of Class 12 Physics Paper

Students have started online petition for lenient marking of Class 12 Physics paper

Another year of board examinations and another year of petitions for lenient marking has begun. A petition started on 'change.org' for lenient marking of Physics answer sheet has garnered over 93,000 supporters online.

CBSE held the class 12 Physics examination on March 2. The Physics paper was deemed difficult by experts who added that there were some unexpected questions in the paper. Soon after, students took to social media to complain about the difficult Physics question paper.

"The difficulty level was not according to the sample paper," wrote one user on Twitter. Some students went to the extent of demanding a re-examination.

@cbseindia29 pls take cognizance of 10+2 Physics exam. The difficulty level was not according to the sample paper. — rajender singh (@RSingh_ACP) March 3, 2020

Another user wrote that all three sets of the CBSE physics question paper were equally difficult.

#Physics2020 physics ppr was full of totally unexpected questions.we expect cbse to be lineant with the checking and be impartial for all 3 sets.set 1&2 was as difficult as set3.time was less to complete such a lengthy ppr in 3 hrs.1 markers were tricky and we deserve grace marks — Komal Gulati (@KomalGulati14) March 4, 2020

The petition that has been started by a user by the name Aiden P, had received 93,823 signatures at the time of writing this report. The petition seeks to collect 150,000 signatures.

The petition claims that students were disappointed after appearing for a difficult paper. It adds that until last year CBSE followed marks moderation policy which meant students were awarded grace marks. But CBSE discontinued the marks moderation policy from this year onwards and hence students who have appeared for the exam this year will not be awarded any grace marks.

CBSE Petition For Grace Marks In Physics

The petition also claims that while the preceding batches had the advantage of marks moderation policy, and the succeeding batches will have to study a reduced a syllabus, none of these are applicable for the present batch appearing for exam currently making it an unfair affair.

Meanwhile, CBSE has not responded to students' claim of a Physics tough paper. It remains to be seen if the petition started by students will have any bearing on the evaluation process.

