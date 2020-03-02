CBSE Class 12 Physic Paper Analysis By Expert

CBSE Board 2020: CBSE conducted the Class 12 Physics paper today.

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the Class 12 Physics paper today. According to an expert, the Class 12 Physics question paper was of above average difficulty level for students. However, Mira Rani Bera, HOD ,Physics, Army Public School, Delhi Cantt, also said the Physics had its share of unexpected questions. An average student can score 40 out of 70, she added.

"Question paper is of above average difficulty level for students. Questions are more conceptual than Theoretical. However, the question paper pattern is based on CBSE sample paper 2020," Ms Bera said.

Here is a section-wise analysis given by Ms Bera for the Class 12 Physics exam held today:

Section-A is a mix of direct questions and hots. Some MCQs had two similar options and in some others sequence in option not maintained which caused confusion.

Section-B and C had less no of direct questions and some questions were challenging and tricky.

Section-D which had five markers were on expected lines.

"Some students found the question paper lengthy. Questions were based on NCERT textbook. However, it had its share of unexpected questions," Ms Bera said.

Section A of the question paper had 20 questions carrying one mark, section B had 7 questions of two marks each, section C had 7 questions of three marks each, and section D had 3 questions of five marks each.

Typology-wise, 5 questions tested a student's ability to remember previously studied material and recall facts, terms, basic concepts, and answers.

10 questions required a student to demonstrate their understanding of facts and ideas by organizing, comparing, translating, interpreting, giving descriptions, and stating main ideas.

11 questions required the student to apply acquired knowledge into solving a problem. 9 questions involved analysing and evaluating information. One question involved compiling information together in a new pattern or offer an alternative solution.

In a related development, after postponement of 4 exams, the board exams have resumed in the North East parts of Delhi. 98.2% attendance has been recorded in all the exam centers of North East Delhi today. "There were 2888 candidates registered for class XII and X examination in north-east part of Delhi. Out of which 2837 candidates are present with 51 absentees," CBSE Secretary Anurag Tripathi has said in a communique.

