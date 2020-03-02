98.2% Attendance Recorded In North East Delhi: CBSE On Today's Board Exams

Today CBSE is conducting Physics,Applied Physics exam for class 12 and Music exam for class 10.

After postponement of 4 exams, CBSE board exams have resumed in the North East parts of Delhi. 98.2% attendance has been recorded in all the exam centers of North East Delhi today. "There were 2888 candidates registered for class XII and X examination in north-east part of Delhi. Out of which 2837 candidates are present with 51 absentees," Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Secretary Anurag Tripathi has said in a communique.

Today the Board is conducting Physics and Applied Physics exam for class 12 and Music exam for class 10.

The Board would conduct fresh exams for all those students of this area and in the vicinity who miss out giving the exams till March 7, as Delhi government has announced schools to be closed till March 7 in this area.

Schools have been asked to send the list of such students to the Board.

The Board Secretary has thanked the students, parents, Directorate of Education Delhi and Delhi Police. "This has been possible due to the support and cooperation of students, parents, schools, Delhi police and Directorate of Education Delhi. CBSE is committed to conducting safe and smooth board examinations in the coming days as well," he said.

CBSE had to resume the exam, today, keeping in view the admission session, for which, since last year, it has been conducting the board exams earlier.

