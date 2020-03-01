CBSE Class 12 Physics Paper Tomorrow: Types Of Question In Exam

CBSE Board Exam 2020: CBSE will hold class 12 Physics exam tomorrow

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will hold class 12 Physics exam tomorrow. The exam will be held for 70 marks. The question paper will have four sections. There will be no overall choice but internal choice will be provided for 8 questions. Students will be required to attempt only one of the choices in such questions.

CBSE Class 12 Physics Exam Preparation Tips

Section A of the question paper will have 20 questions carrying one mark, section B will have 7 questions of two marks each, section C will have 7 questions of three marks each, and section D will have 3 questions of five marks each.

Typology-wise, 5 questions will test a student's ability to remember previously studied material and recall facts, terms, basic concepts, and answers.

10 questions will require a student to demonstrate their understanding of facts and ideas by organizing, comparing, translating, interpreting, giving descriptions, and stating main ideas.

11 questions will require the student to apply acquired knowledge into solving a problem. 9 questions will involve analysing and evaluating information. One question will involve compiling information together in a new pattern or offer an alternative solution.

Going by the standard of the question papers in last two years, students can expect a moderate-level question paper. While experts said the question paper was moderate last year, students complained that certain sets of question paper were more difficult than others.

Click here for more Education News