CBSE Class 12 Physics Question Paper Review By Expert; Read Here Central Board of Secondary Education conducted class 12 board exam for Physics paper today. Physics is often considered to be a tricky but scoring paper by the students.

CBSE Class 12 Physics Question Paper Review By Expert; Read Here New Delhi: Central Board of Secondary Education conducted class 12 board exam for Physics paper today. Physics is often considered to be a tricky but scoring paper by the students. According to Muneeb Haneefa C, who is PGT for Physics at Crescent Public School , Chalakkudy, said that the question paper was average and could be attempted by all kind of learners.





Reviewing the question paper, he said that the 5 marks questions and the majority of 3 marks questions were scoring, provided the students had read the questions carefully. Some of the questions in section C were HOT or High Order Thinking skills type questions. There was equal distribution of questions from both part of physics textbook.





Commenting on the difficulty level of the Physics question paper in comparison to last year's question paper, he said that students would have found the paper comfortable. However, he said that since there was only one day gap, it might be a challenge even for good students to score more than 95.



