CBSE Class 12 Physics Paper Preparation Tips By Expert

CBSE Board exam 2020: The Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE, the national level secondary education and exam conducting body, will hold the Class 12 Physics annual examinations this year on March 2, 2020, with a gap of only three days after English paper. "Thorough reading will result in vivid scrutiny of all the part questions or sub-questions of a long question and thereby minimize errors and question drops," says Ms Mira Rani Bera, HoD-Physics at Army Public School, Delhi Cantt.

The Board exams will begin for both Class 10 and Class 12 students next month and will be continued till March end.

Ms Bera, when asked about her suggestions regarding tips to score better in Class 12 Physics paper, she shared these suggestions:

1. First and foremost, utilize the 15 minutes reading time fruitfully.

2. Thorough reading of the NCERT is mandatory to succeed in CBSE Physics Board exam. Critical reading of the text needs to be done. Then only you will be able to answer the 5 fill in the blank (introduced this year) and VSA questions. Marking scheme sent by the board is 100 per cent based on NCERT, and Board examiners have to adhere to the marking scheme while correcting Board papers.

3. As per the new pattern of question paper there will be 10 MCQs. Practice MCQs from NCERT as well as Exemplar book.

4. Prepare chapter-wise formula and give yourself regular practice for the same. Students often flip the numerator and denominator in formulae. A common mistake is 1/ r=1/r1 +1/r2 but after solving right hand side take it as r.

5. Practice graphs relating all the physical quantities in the formula. Specially remember the quantities on which a physical quantity does not depend like C is independent of Q ,V and L is independent of flux and current and so on. Analyse which physical quantity slope of graph (y/x) and area under graph (yx) represents in a st line graph.

6. For questions with diagrams, students should draw diagrams given in NCERT and label them properly with pencil.

7. Go through the last year 'Model answer copy' available on CBSE website to have an idea how to write answers in crispy way.

8. For reasoning-based questions focus on having all the definitions, derivations and their inferences on finger tips. To answer the reasoning-based questions, use appropriate formula to support your answer.

9. In 1 mark VSA questions give the reason also as most of the time, such questions are allocated a half mark each for the two parts of the answer.

10. If you rewrite certain questions, then make sure that you strike out the first answer. If that isn't done, CBSE rules ask examiners to accept the first attempt and ignore the second attempt.

11. In long answer questions, students should abstain from writing in paragraph form. Answers should always be written in pointwise manner using bullets or arrows. Also, students should underline/highlight the important terms used, thereby facilitating the examiner to evaluate in a better manner and fairly.

12. Physics involves applying the knowledge in practical situations. So, when you read any concept try to spend some time in thinking about the application of that concept also as in the new pattern 3 marks are allotted to creating type questions.

13. Do solve the sample paper issued by CBSE and previous board question papers available on CBSE web page (even though the pattern has changed, 1,2,3 and 5 markers are same). Learn to write appropriate answers in the given time limit.

14. Solve at least 10 question papers from 10.30 a.m. to 1.30 p.m. It will condition your body and mind for the actual examination and you will learn to manage time.

15. Don't leave any question unanswered. Attempt every question and write what you think as the right answer.

So, keep your fingers crossed and keep practicing! If your preparation is up to the mark, these tips will ensure you can get a full 100 per cent in your CBSE Physics paper!

(With Inputs from Ms Mira Rani Bera, HoD-Physics, Army Public School, Delhi Cantt

