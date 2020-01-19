CBSE Releases Class 10, 12 Board Exam Admit Card

CBSE 10th, 12th admit card has been released by the board for schools to download

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the board exam admit cards for class 10 and class 12 students. The admit cards, however, cannot be downloaded by students. Schools can download the CBSE admit cards through the school login facility available on the website. The admit cards must be signed by the School Principal before being distributed to the students.

Upon receiving the CBSE admit cards, Board exam students should make sure that their hall ticket has the correct information regarding subjects and exam date. They should cross-check the exam dates with the one mentioned in the date sheet released by the Board in December 2019.

In 2020, the board exams for class 10 students will begin on February 15 and conclude on March 20. The Bard exam for class 12 students will begin on February 15 and conclude on March 30.

Of the 240 subjects in which the Board conducts the exams at secondary (class 10) and senior secondary (class 12) level, the exam is held for 30,000 subject combinations.

According to the date sheet released by CBSE, the practical examinations for both class 10 and 12 students commenced on January 1 and will be over by February 7.

This is the second consecutive year, wherein the CBSE board exams would start in February instead of March. Prior to this the exams were held in March-April, the date sheets were released in the first week of January.

