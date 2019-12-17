CBSE Board Exams From February 15

CBSE theory papers will be held from February 15 to March 30.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), which conducts board exams for more than 30 lakh students in both secondary and higher secondary level, has released the date sheet for next year's annual exams. The Board, the national board, will hold the Class 10 and Class 12 exams for theory papers from February 15. According to the CBSE date sheet, which has been released online (at cbse.nic.in), the exams will be conducted till March 30.

As per the CBSE datesheet, the Class 10 exams will be held from February 15 to March 20 and Class 12 exams will be held from February 15 to March 30.

The practical exams would be held from January 1, 2020 to February 7, 2020.

The datesheet has been prepared well in advance so that students get sufficient time between examination of main subjects and the distribution of students is in such away that large number of candidates do not reach any examination centre on any particular date, said the CBSE Controller of Examinations, Sanyam Bhardwaj in a notice released by the Board.

With this year's datesheet, CBSE has broken its own record of releasing the exam dates earlier than last few years. For the 2019 board exams, the dates were announced on December 24.

This is the second consecutive year, wherein the CBSE board exams would start in February instead of March. Prior to this the exams were held in March-April, the date sheets were released in the first week of January.

CBSE date sheet 2020: Class 10 dates

Check CBSE Class 10 dates here:

CBSE Class 10 theory papers will be held from February 15 to March 20.

CBSE date sheet 2020: Class 12 dates

Check CBSE Class 12 dates here:

CBSE Class 10 theory papers will be held from February 15 to March 20.

Click here for more Education News

