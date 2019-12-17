CBSE Date Sheet 2020 For Classes 10, 12 Released. Check Here

CBSE date sheet 2020: CBSE date sheet has been released online at cbse.nic.in.

CBSE date sheet 2020: CBSE date sheet for the theory papers has been released. The Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE will conduct the Class 10 and Class 12 examinations from February 15 and will be concluded on March 30. CBSE date sheet has been released online on the official website. According to the Class 12 date sheet, the examinations will be held from February 15 to March 30. The Class 10 exams will be conducted till March 20.

As of now (9.20 pm, December 17, 2019), the official website is not opening.

CBSE date sheet for practicals has already been released. The practicals will be held from January 1 to February 7 next year in respective schools.

Last year, the Class 10 board exams continued till April 4, for Class 12 students the exams were held till April 12, 2018.

The datesheet has been prepared well in advance so that students get sufficient time between examination of main subjects and the distribution of students is in such away that large number of candidates do not reach any examination centre on any particular date, said the CBSE Controller of Examinations, Sanyam Bhardwaj in a notice released by the Board.

With this year's datesheet, CBSE has broken its own record of releasing the exam dates earlier than last few years. For the 2019 board exams, the dates were announced on December 24.

This is the second consecutive year, wherein the CBSE board exams would start in February instead of March. Prior to this the exams were held in March-April, the date sheets were released in the first week of January.

