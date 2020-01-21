'It's OK, It's Just An Exam': Letter From School Principal Goes Viral

The letter was written by Zubair Ahmed Khan, Principal, International Indian School, Dammam.

A letter from Zubair Ahmed Khan, Principal, International Indian School, Dammam, has gone viral in which the school head is seen asking the parents on how to respond to the ups and downs in the Board exams. The annual Board exams for both Classes 10 and 12 are scheduled to begin from next month.

"If your child does get top marks, that's great! But if he or she doesn't, please don't take away their self-confidence and dignity from them. Tell them it's OK, it's just an exam! They are cut out for much bigger things in life. Tell them, no matter what they score, you love them and will not judge them," says Mr Khan in a letter of which the message, he mentions, taken from some sources.

"One exam or a low mark won't take away their dreams and talent. And please, do not think that doctors and engineers are the only happy people in the world," he adds.

Here is the full text of the letter:

"Dear Parents, Greeting from IIS Dammam,

The Board Exams of your children are to start soon. I know you are all really anxious for your child to do well.

But, please do remember, amongst the students who will be sitting for the exams there is an artist, who doesn't need to understand Math.

There is an entrepreneur, who doesn't care about History or English literature. There is a musician, whose Chemistry marks won't matter. There's an athlete, whose physical fitness is more important than Physics.

If your child does get top marks, that's great! But if he or she doesn't, please don't take away their self-confidence and dignity from them. Tell them it's OK, it's just an exam! They are cut out for much bigger things in life. Tell them, no matter what they score, you love them and will not judge them.

Please do this, and when you do, watch your children conquer the world. One exam or a low mark won't take away their dreams and talent. And please, do not think that doctors and engineers are the only happy people in the world.

Above message is taken from some sources, this is a lesson we could all stand to learn".

"I was never a straight A's student. I emphatically agree that marks aren't everything. Above all, the most important thing is happiness," Harsh Mariwala, Chairman, Marico, said while sharing the letter.

International Indian School, Dammam, is affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), New Delhi.

