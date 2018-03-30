No Need To Worry, Re-Exams In Students' Favour, Says CBSE Chief: 10 Facts

The FIR shows CBSE and police were aware of the paper leak two days before the exam

New Delhi: Twenty-five people -- five tutors of a Delhi-based coaching centre and 18 students -- have been questioned by the police in the CBSE question paper leak case. The dates of the re-examination of Class 10 Mathematics and Class 12 Economics papers will be announced soon, the Central Board of Secondary Education has said. CBSE chief Anita Karwal said the decision to hold fresh exams in the two papers for some two million students was taken "in favour of children". The First Information Report or FIR shows that the CBSE and the police were aware of the paper leak two days before the exam. On Thursday, students in Delhi held a protest and demanded a complete re-examination, claiming that many other papers were also leaked.