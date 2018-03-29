CBSE Paper Leak: Could Exams Have Been Scrapped? Board Got 'Leak' Tip-off 3 Days Earlier

The board received information last Friday, in the form of WhatsApp messages and numbers, and informed the police a day later.
But no action was apparently taken and thousands of students took the exam on Monday. They now have to sit for a re-exam.
Students and teachers say the CBSE had enough time to call off the exam after the tip-off, but didn't.
According to the numbers and messages shared by the board, the leaked paper originated from a man called Vicky, who runs a coaching institute in Rajinder Nagar in west Delhi.
The police are also looking for WhatsApp admins believed to be involved in sharing the exam paper.
Reports also say a copy of the leaked question paper of the Class 10 math exam on Wednesday was delivered to the office of the CBSE chairperson on Tuesday evening.
To the consternation of millions of students studying in schools administered by the central board, the two exams will be held afresh after the leaks.
Comments