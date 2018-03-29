Morning After CBSE "Stain", Minister Says, "Am Parent, Couldn't Sleep" Prakash Javadekar said CBSE will take a call on the fresh exam dates soon and an "announcement will be made by Monday or Tuesday". Delhi students are holding a protest, saying almost all question papers were leaked. They want a full re-examination

Share EMAIL PRINT Union minister Prakash Javadekar said the question paper leak was a "stain" on the CBSE. New Delhi: Union minister Prakash Javadekar today said the leak of question papers was a "stain" on the CBSE, but the government is tackling the issue and the culprits would not be spared. The minister, who spoke to the media this afternoon, said the Central Board will take a call on the fresh exam dates soon and an "announcement will be made by Monday or Tuesday".



The students of Delhi, however, are demanding a re-examination of all papers. Alleging that not just two or three, almost all papers have been leaked, many students are holding a protest at Jantar Mantar -- the designated protest site at the national capital.



The minister tried to connect with anxious parents, whose children will have to take two papers of the CBSE exam afresh following a leak of the question papers. "I can understand the pain and anguish of the students and parents...I also could not sleep. I am also a parent," said Mr Javadekar, a father of two sons.



Though there was no fresh update on the investigation, Mr Javadekar said he hoped the police would crack the case, as they did in the case of the government recruitment exams.



The question papers for Class 12 economics and Class 10 maths were leaked on WhatsApp ahead of the exams, which took place this week. Earlier, students had alleged another paper, accounts, had been leaked. Admitting to the leak last evening, Mr Javadekar said, "2-3 papers had been leaked around 30 minutes before the exam".



The police, however, indicated that was not quite the case. Quoting sources, news agency Press Trust of India reported that the question papers were doing the rounds on WhatsApp the evening before the exams.



